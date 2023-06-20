A Danish journalist and a photographer were punched in the face by a Dutch fisherman. The video showing the incident is part of a major news investigation into drug smuggling by Dutch fishermen.

The Danish news channel TV2 knows it research certainly: in the Danish ports not only fish is supplied by Dutch fishermen from Urk, but cocaine also enters through them. Earlier this newspaper wrote already about Dutch research that showed that fishermen from Urk, IJmuiden and Den Oever are approached by drug criminals to smuggle packages of drugs. That Dutch fishermen do not tolerate snoopers becomes clear when a journalist from TV 2 tries to interview fishermen.

He is there at the time to ask questions about another subject, but the journalist is chased away with a hard hand. On the video from TV 2 can be seen that a fisherman makes it clear in English (with a Dutch accent) that he does not want to be filmed. When the journalist and photographer stop, the fisherman jumps onto the dock and knocks them both to the ground.

According to the channel, the two are then beaten with the microphone boom and chased to the parking lot. The man in question has already appeared in the Danish investigation into drug smuggling. According to the journalists, for example, he would have behaved suspiciously when he patrolled the harbor with someone else in a luxury car.

Lure with money

The channel followed the drug traffic of a number of Dutch cutters in the Danish part of the North Sea for two years and spoke to various sources, including a Dutch police source and a Dutch fisherman who was part of the smuggling network.

“Drug lords lure you with money and ask if you want to pick something up. But once you’ve done it, you can’t get away from it. They will follow you for the rest of your life,” the anonymous fisherman told TV 2.

"Drug lords lure you with money and ask if you want to pick something up. But once you've done it, you can't get away from it. They will follow you for the rest of your life," the anonymous fisherman told TV 2.

When the ship is far in the North Sea, it encounters a large container ship 'typically with fruit from South America'. On board are people associated with South American drug cartels who have packed the cocaine in watertight bags. "They throw the cocaine overboard from the big ship with a small buoy and a GPS transmitter. The fisherman has a small receiver with the position, and then they get behind the big ship, find the buoy and get it on board," said the fisherman.

It is well known that bags of cocaine have regularly washed ashore in recent years. Beachgoers found beachgoers in both Denmark and the Netherlands washed up drug packages.

A central source of the Dutch police confirms to TV 2 that Dutch ships are used for cocaine smuggling in Danish waters. They also confirm that the smugglers have ties to international drug cartels.

