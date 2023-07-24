A prominent minister in Colombia has resigned after a series of allegations of abuse of power. In that series of allegations, she was accused, among other things, of involvement in providing a controversial subsidy to her husband, a Dutch documentary filmmaker.

The man, Sjoerd van Grootheest, received a subsidy of 129 million pesos (about 36,000 euros) from the ministry for a communication project. According to her political opponents, Minister Irene Vélez (Mining and Energy) was involved in this award, either directly or indirectly. A conflict of interest, say critics.

Vélez strongly denies this. “I must emphasize that there is no irregularity, illegality or conflict of interest with regard to the contractual process and activities carried out by my husband,” Vélez said in a written response. ‘My husband’s activities are not new, he has been carrying them out for years and his work is recognised. There is no relationship between his activities and my duties. Like every family in Colombia, we work together to make our family and our household expenses more sustainable’.

Migration agent pressured

Minister Vélez has been a thorn in the side of her political opponents for years, partly because of her progressive views on the energy transition. She survived two no-confidence motions in her first year. "These no-confidence motions came from rabid opposition to the sustainable energy policy of the Petro government as propagated by Vélez, which largely consists of traditional political elites with ties to the fossil energy industry," says Joris van de Sandt to this site.

Vélez has absolutely no deviating views on energy transition, it is precisely the traditional political elite who do Joris van de Sandt of the Dutch peace organization PAX

Van de Sandt has been working in Colombia for more than 20 years as an employee of the Dutch peace organization PAX. He knows the minister and the ins and outs of Colombian politics well. “Vélez has absolutely no deviating views on energy transition, it is precisely the traditional political elite who have that. The opposition pulled out all the stops to trip the minister they regarded as ‘difficult’.”

Nevertheless, Vélez has regularly been discredited in recent months, partly because she allegedly abuses her power to push through her policy. For example, according to Colombian media, she allegedly pressured a migration agent to obtain a visa for her son in a false way. The Justice Department has launched an investigation into the matter. “The minister is believed to have used her position to influence a Colombian migration agent to facilitate the departure of her minor son from the country, despite the fact that she did not have the legally required permission,” Colombian media quoted a letter from the attorney general.

Acclaimed documentary filmmaker

It is still unclear whether Vélez's departure will have consequences for the contract that Van Grootheest has concluded with the government. Although this is not punishable, questions have arisen within politics whether he received this money because of his relationship with the minister. Van Grootheest, who has a degree in social ethnography, cultural anthropology and cultural studies, thought for a few days whether he wanted to respond, but decided against it after consultation with his lawyers. "Vélez may have gone wrong with the migration agent, but her husband's professional qualities are beyond dispute; he is a good choice for the assignment," says Dutchman Van de Sandt.

According to Colombian media, Van Grootheest has stated under oath that his marriage to Vélez played no role in the contract he was offered by the state. The Dutchman has lived in Colombia since 2014 and has become a public figure with his reports. According to Colombian media, the three acclaimed documentaries that Van Grootheest made show ‘the challenges faced by rural residents in the regions of Colombia after the peace agreements signed in Havana in 2016’.

Letter of resignation

The minister announced her departure in a letter on Twitter last Wednesday. “I decide to resign as minister to prevent the investigations against me from interfering with the implementation of the government’s program,” she said. “I want to thank President Gustavo Petro for his trust, which has allowed me to lead a historically ethnocentric and patriarchal sector.”



President Pedro regrets Velez’s resignation. “Irene leaves without losing a peso, with significant progress in regulatory tasks for the energy transition and with the preparation of the new mining,” the president writes on his Twitter account. “Good luck and thank you very much.”

With her departure, eleven installed cabinet ministers have now resigned. Some resigned because of their critical views against the government’s social reforms, such as Alejandro Gaviria (Education), José Antonio Ocampo (Finance) and Cecilia López (Agriculture). According to Van de Sandt, it is ‘important to realize that these ministers resigned because Petro forced them to do so’. “He did not praise their performance. Vélez herself resigns, because the opposition forced her to do so, and because her position had become untenable following the legal investigations.”

