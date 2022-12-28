This was announced today by the Circle of Dutch Film Journalists (KNF). Everything Everywhere All At Once is about a middle-aged woman (Michelle Yeoh) who runs a laundromat. When her hectic life becomes too much for her, Evelyn proves to be able to travel back and forth between countless alternate universes. The film, in which Jamie Lee Curtis also plays an important role, was a worldwide hit and has already won more than a hundred awards.

The Dutch animation film oink is about the girl Babs, who receives the pig Knor from her grandfather from America for her ninth birthday. Her parents are not so happy about that, but Babs can keep the animal on condition that oink a puppy course. oinkwhich is still running in cinemas, won three Golden Calves and was chosen as the Dutch entry for the Oscar for best long animation.