Two Dutch F-35 fighter jets intercepted three Russian planes near Poland and escorted them out of Polish airspace, the Dutch Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday.

The action was taken after a Polish alert and aimed to identify and escort the aircraft, which had approached the area under NATO responsibility near Kaliningrad, territory between Poland and Lithuania.

“After identification, three planes were revealed: a Russian IL-20M Coot-A accompanied by two SU-27 Flankers. The Dutch F-35s escorted the (Russian) formation from a distance and handed over the escort to NATO partners,” he explained. the Dutch Ministry of Defence.

Currently, eight Dutch F-35s are in Poland, four of which are available at Malbork Air Base, for surveillance of NATO airspace in Eastern Europe.