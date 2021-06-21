Emotional afternoon session at the Johan Cruyff Arena, where there was never a game but there were precious moments. The crash was a formality, with nothing at stake. But both teams did their best and the match was more entertaining than everyone anticipated. The Netherlands clearly dominated, who got three and was able to do six. North Macedonia, however, put dedication, courage and pride. The Balkans scored two goals that were annulled for offside and until the last moment they sought the goal of honor. They deserved it, but they didn’t find it.

North macedonia Dimitrievski; Ristovski, Velkovski, Musliu, Alioski; Bardhi (Stojanovski, minute 78), Ademi (Nikolov, minute 79); Trichkovski (Churlinov, minute 56), Elmas, Trajkovski (Hasani, minute 68); and Pandev (Kostadinov, minute 69). 3

Holland Sketelenburg; Dumfries (Berghuis, minute 45), De Ligt, De Vrij (Timber, minute 45), Blind, Van Aanholt; Gravenberch, Wijnaldum, De Jong (Gakpo, minute 79); Malen (Quincy Promes, minute 66) and Memphis (Weghorst, minute 66). Goals: 0-1, Memphis (minute 24). 0-2, Wijnaldum (minute 51). 0-3, Wijnaldum (minute 57). Referee: Kovacs (Hungary). Yellow to Musliu, Alioski and Kostadinov. Stadium: Johan Cruyff Arena. 16,000 viewers.

One of the highlights of the tournament came when the match was stopped in the 69th minute for Goran Pandev, captain and absolute benchmark of the Macedonians, to be replaced. At 38 he leaves the national team, after two decades of invaluable service to his country. All his teammates made him a corridor and the entire stadium fired him on his feet.

Macedonia was already losing 3-0 when their star said goodbye. The Dutch, with most of their starters in the eleven, entered the game very relaxed. And they needed a double warning (goal disallowed by Trichkovski and shot to the wood by Trajkovski) to wake up. A brutal acceleration from Donyell Malen in midfield was enough to set up a book counter. He pushed her to the Memphis Depay network, thus celebrating her recent commitment to Barça.

It took two and a half Eurocup games for Frank de Boer to change his 5-3-2 for the 4-3-3 that the ‘orange’ fans have been claiming for months. He experimented, yes, with the homework done and knowing that the result would not influence the crossing of the second round. Timber and Berghuis entered the break to give De Vrij and Dumfries a break. And it was not bad for the Dutch with the tactical drawing that has given so much to their football in recent decades.

The shock was tremendous. Wijnaldum made a double in seven minutes and forgave the hat-trick, missing a clear chance on the edge of the small area. And Weghorst, shortly after entering Memphis Depay, unleashed a right hand that exploded against the crossbar. Only the improvised tribute to Pandev curbed the appetite of Frank de Boer’s team, who took the final stretch calmly and stopped harassing Dimitrievski, the Rayo Vallecano goalkeeper who on Sunday missed the promotion of his team to maintain his commitment with your selection until the last day.