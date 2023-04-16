A 58-year-old Dutchman died last night in a collision in Kinrooi, Belgium, just across the border near Weert. The man would have been dropped off by his daughter to go to the Pepelrock festival, Het Laatste Nieuws reports.

Around 04:00 local residents heard a ‘dull blow’ and then found the victim seriously injured in a lane of the Weertersteenweg near the center of Molenbeersel. A local resident tried unsuccessfully to resuscitate the man.

According to police, he was hit and the driver drove off. Details about the vehicle are not yet known. A traffic expert and forensic investigators analyzed the circumstances of the case on site.

The Public Prosecution Service opened an investigation. The first results point to an act of desperation by the victim, the regional newspaper reports The Importance of Limburg.

You can talk about suicidal thoughts anonymously: chat via 113.nl, call 113 or call 0800-0113 free of charge.