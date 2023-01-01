A 28-year-old Dutch woman was killed in a skiing accident in the Austrian Alps, southeast of Innsbruck, on New Year’s Day.

The woman was in the company of three other Dutch people, two men and another woman. The foursome had started a descent on the red slope of the Hintertux Glacier ski area towards the valley around 10:15 am when both the 28-year-old and the 27-year-old woman fell apart.

The 28-year-old slid about 100 meters down the slope, went through a safety net and is said to have been flung about 20 meters through the air and came to rest against a tree. According to the Tiroler Tageszeitung, the woman was seriously injured and help was of no avail.

The other woman slipped over the edge of the slope and was seriously injured in the fall. She was flown by rescue helicopter to Kufstein Hospital and then transferred to a hospital in Innsbruck. The two Dutch men who descended just before the two victims were unharmed.

Half an hour later there was another skiing accident on the scene. A 55-year-old German was seriously injured in a fall and was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Innsbruck. Later in the day, on almost the same slope, a German was seriously injured in an eye after he had crashed into a barrier for unknown reasons.