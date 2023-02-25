This is what Commercial Director Harold Vorsteveld of Broshuis said on Saturday afternoon during a visit by the Dutch State Secretary of Defense Christophe van der Maat to the family business. The hack was in April 2022 and was carried out by Russians, according to Vorsteveld.

Vorsteveld himself was threatened by telephone, as were a handful of colleagues. “I was at home and received a call from a colleague’s number, but I soon realized it was someone else.” In poor English, it was made clear to him that the hackers wanted money. ,,I did not say anything. We didn’t go into anything”, says Vorsteveld soberly. He was not intimidated: “I just thought: ‘What a fool’.”