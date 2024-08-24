by VALERIO BARRETTA
Albon suspended
The stewards of the Dutch Grand Prix have just confirmed what was already clear this afternoon: Alexander Albon he was disqualified after his Williams it was found not to comply with the technical regulations due to a vehicle bottom that was too wide.
The press release
This is the press release from steward.
Williams, though “without contesting the calibration of the FIA measuring system and the measurement of the car”, he said that the team’s own measurements of the surface had produced different results to those of the Federation. As the commissioners point out, however, “FIA measurements are the only ones that count“.
The social comment
Williams responded with an official statement: “We are incredibly disappointed by this outcome. We will conduct a thorough investigation and provide an update soon.“.
For the Grove team, this is a serious infringement, because the floor was one of the parts affected by the updates brought for the Dutch Grand Prix. Albon should be allowed to start, it remains to be seen whether he will do so from the back of the grid or from the pit lane.
