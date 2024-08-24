by VALERIO BARRETTA

Albon suspended

The stewards of the Dutch Grand Prix have just confirmed what was already clear this afternoon: Alexander Albon he was disqualified after his Williams it was found not to comply with the technical regulations due to a vehicle bottom that was too wide.

The press release

This is the press release from steward.

Williams, though “without contesting the calibration of the FIA ​​measuring system and the measurement of the car”, he said that the team’s own measurements of the surface had produced different results to those of the Federation. As the commissioners point out, however, “FIA measurements are the only ones that count“.

The social comment

Williams responded with an official statement: “We are incredibly disappointed by this outcome. We will conduct a thorough investigation and provide an update soon.“.

Unfortunately, Alex has been disqualified from Qualifying today due to his floor body being outside the regulatory volume set by the FIA. We are incredibly disappointed with this outcome and will be carrying out a thorough investigation and will provide an update soon. pic.twitter.com/LjBrZZ1mML — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) August 24, 2024

For the Grove team, this is a serious infringement, because the floor was one of the parts affected by the updates brought for the Dutch Grand Prix. Albon should be allowed to start, it remains to be seen whether he will do so from the back of the grid or from the pit lane.