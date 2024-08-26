Unexpected podium

Charles Leclerc was undoubtedly one of the absolute protagonists – in a positive sense – of the recent Dutch GP. The Monegasque Ferrari driver, who started from sixth position, collected a unexpected third step of the podium at the end of a GP managed perfectly by him and his team, with precise overtaking, a splendid defense on Oscar Piastri and a well-executed strategy by the pit wall.

Too many tips

The only real hiccup in the race for the red #16 was the curve 10 management. In that stretch Leclerc very often showed major oversteer problems throughout the race. To try to overcome this difficulty, the Ferrari driver’s track engineer, Bryan Bozzitried to do a lot ‘coaching‘ towards his driver, inviting him to work on some differential parameters, to modify the approach to the previous corners to better prepare for turn 10 and also comparing his driving style at that point directly with that of his teammate Carlos Sainz.

However, after yet another piece of advice on how to tackle the curve, Leclerc got angry, inviting the team not to continue to focus on that point: “Please stop thinking about Turn 10. The car is shit there, no matter what it does.”, the Monegasque stated bluntly.

Satisfaction at the end of the race

However, anyone who thinks there is a situation of ongoing tension between him and Bozzi would be wrong. After the match, in fact, it rained mutual compliments between the pit wall and the cockpit of the SF-24 for the excellent work done, overturning a situation that on Saturday after qualifying seemed very negative.