It remains a mystery: the fact that both the executive and the controlling power in the Netherlands give the impression that the Dutch, like other privileged inhabitants of planet earth, have the right to pollute the climate. Earlier this year, the Rutte III cabinet had a brilliant idea to organize ‘trial holidays’ for Dutch people to Rhodes and Gran Canaria in the midst of a pandemic. Last month, a majority in Parliament supported a motion calling on the government to make free PCR tests available to every Dutch person who wants to go abroad but has not yet been fully vaccinated. Price tag: 350 million euros.

In a letter to Parliament, VWS rightly stated that there are doubts about the feasibility and legality of such an expensive operation. But the ministry, like the House of Representatives itself, kept silent about a more fundamental problem: the environmental damage caused by mass tourism. The tourism industry was in the pre-corona era responsible for 8% of global warming. That is why it remains curious that neither the cabinet nor parliament seized the opportunity of the pandemic to tempt citizens to reduce mass tourism. They even encouraged the opposite. The inefficient billion-dollar injection into KLM (without hard sustainability requirements) is another example of this.

By organizing trial holidays and making PCR tests available free of charge to holidaymakers, the Dutch legislators are behaving like apologists for mass tourism. Even more painful is the fact that the motion for free PCR testing was submitted by D66 and countersigned by GroenLinks – two political parties that are merciless to the agricultural sector when it comes to the need to reduce nitrogen emissions.

“We are not yet finished vaccinating in the Netherlands in the summer, so that’s it” [reizen] is also allowed with a negative test certificate, but that must also be available to everyone”, said D66 MP Sjoerd Sjoerdsma in an explanation of the motion. His SP colleague Jasper van Dijk added: “We must prevent that only people with money can travel, hence our plea for free testing.”

The principle that every Dutch person has the right to holiday seems noble at first sight, but it is based on a destructive view of humanity. The escapism of the Dutch to distant places outweighs the climate issue.

We live in a farm like Orwell’s, where the dominance of powerful animals is institutionalized at the expense of vulnerable groups and nature. The more ‘prosperous’ a society, the more meat is consumed. The richer and more powerful a nation, the more its citizens effortlessly move around the world in airplanes. It explains why I can travel visa-free in 134 countries with a Dutch passport, while peers in Sudan have to make do with 44 countries. However, reality shows that those Sudanese peers will be hit harder by climate change, as a direct result of the mass tourism of the Dutch and other wealthy inhabitants of planet Earth.

The corona crisis has reminded us of the fact that we don’t have to go across the world to find inspiration, meaning and inner peace. But the insights of the pandemic are insufficiently used to tackle mass tourism.

Stimulating initiatives that enable Dutch people to go on holiday in their own country would be a smart move in any case. Let citizens explore the beauty of sustainable holidays. A smart government must dare to tackle mass tourism with negative price incentives. Think of the simultaneous introduction of a CO 2 tax and a solidarity tax on flying holidays. The first instrument finances necessary investments in biofuel (CO 2 tax), while the second facilitates climate adaptation in poor countries.

Only then can the Dutch think a thousand times before booking a plane ticket to Fiji for that perfect Instagram photo, while my Sudanese peers are protected from the negative consequences of mass tourism.

Kiza Magendane is a political scientist. Folkert Jensma is absent this week.

A version of this article also appeared in NRC Handelsblad on 19 June 2021