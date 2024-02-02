Red Bull has signed Dutch Emely de Heus for the F1 Academy.

Red Bull now has some experience with Dutch drivers and is expanding that experience with the twenty-year-old Dutch Emely de Heus. Together with two sisters from the United Arab Emirates, the trio signs F1 Academy with Red Bull for the next season.

This is not the first season for De Heus in the F1 Academy, last year she finished ninth in an MP Motorsport car. She will also drive in that next year, but sponsored by Red Bull. So now she gets wings.

Dynamic trio

Red Bull not only signs the Dutch, but also two sisters from the United Arab Emirates, namely Hamda and Amna Al Qubaisi. All extremely talented according to Red Bull. Chauvinistic as we are, we are of course only and especially interested in our compatriot.

Emely started karting in 2019 and won the Dutch Winter Cup Senior. She then finished fourth in the national championship in 2020. In 2021 she drove in the Spanish F4 and switched to the W Series where she immediately took points in her debut race in Miami.

In 2023 she drove in the Formula 4 Championship of the United Arab Emirates with the MP Motorsport team and also took part in the F1 Academy with this Dutch team. She collected 87 points, won in Barcelona and finished ninth overall.

We are curious whether joining Red Bull will really give her wings and how things will go this season!

This article Dutch Emely de Heus for Red Bull in F1 Academy first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Dutch #Emely #Heus #Red #Bull #Academy