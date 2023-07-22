In Colombia, a Dutch diplomat was robbed last Tuesday while eating a snack in a restaurant. This is confirmed by the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs. According to the Colombian police, it would be a laptop containing various sensitive documents. The ministry cannot confirm the latter. “We will assist our colleague in this unpleasant matter for him.”

According to Colombian media, the official of the Dutch embassy recently arrived in the capital Bógota for a diplomatic mission. He visited a restaurant in Park 93, one of the city’s most popular shopping, nightclub and restaurant areas, around 7 p.m. last Tuesday night. The man had eaten a snack with a friend and asked for the bill afterwards. It was then that he found out that his bag, which he had put on the chair next to him, had been stolen, writes the well-known Colombian medium Infobae.

The bag contained, among other things, his personal laptop, but also confidential sensitive documents, his wallet and passport. The diplomat alerted the restaurant staff and said that he had already been watched by a woman who was staying near his table while eating. The police later viewed the surveillance footage to determine whether that woman had indeed taken the briefcase in an unprecedented moment.

Smart gang

Based on this, the police suspect that the Dutchman has fallen victim to a shrewd criminal gang, consisting of young, beautiful women who are specifically out to rob tourists. “There are four or five women, very well-groomed, elegant, who enter the restaurants and nightclubs in Park 93 and take advantage of the inattention of guests,” a detective told the Colombian newspaper. El Tiempo.

Wallets and bags containing valuables have been stolen with great regularity in recent months. The Colombian police and the Public Prosecution Service have been investigating the criminal network for four months, which has still not been rounded up.

The Dutch official will remain in Bógota for another month for his diplomatic mission. He receives support from the ministry in the Netherlands, a spokesperson assures. “We cannot give more details at the moment. We are investigating.”