Lutsharel Geertruida played his first international match for the Orange against France, although it was not the debut he dreamed of. Not only did the Netherlands go down 4-0 in the Stade de France, but for the Feyenoorder, who started in the base, the game came to an early end due to an injury.

“Lutsharel’s injury looks bad, it seems that it is his hamstring”, said national coach Ronald Koeman afterwards. The defender stumbled to the side three minutes before time, rubbing his hand over the sore spot on his thigh. It seems impossible that he can participate on Monday if the Orange continues the European Championship qualifying series with a match against Gibraltar.

Geertruida started the game with the French as a central defender, but after the poor opening phase he was put at right back. He switched places with Jurriën Timber. Denzel Dumfries was missing in Paris because he was suspended. He can come into action against Gibraltar on Monday.

An injury for Geertruida also means bad news for Feyenoord. The 22-year-old from Rotterdam is one of the pillars of the leader of the Eredivisie. Feyenoord is also still active in the cup tournament and the Europa League. Matches against Ajax and AS Roma are scheduled for next month.

