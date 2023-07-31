Dutch cyclist Demi Vollering won the women’s Tour de France on Sunday after Marlen Reusser won the final time trial of the stage in Pau.

SD Worx team leader Vollering, 26, finished the eight-stage race ahead of fellow Belgian Lotte Kopecky and Poland’s Katarzyna Niewiadoma of the Canyon-SRAM team.

It was the 15th victory this year for the world number one, Vollering, who dominated the spring classics, with a triplet in the Ardennes – Fleche Wallonne, Liège and Amstel – that only her compatriot Anna van der Breggen had achieved before her .

Defending champion Annemiek van Vleuten, 40, who will retire at the end of the season, finished fourth on the podium.

On the streets of Pau, under the watchful eye of the French Prime Minister, Elisabeth Borne, on roads that had dried up after the morning’s heavy rains, Reusser set the best time of 29 minutes and 15 seconds over the 22 km of the tour at the foot of the Pyrenean foothills.

The Swiss achieved her seventh success of the season after Ghent-Wevelgem, the Tour of Switzerland and the Tour of the Basque Country.

Vollering took second place in this final time trial that changed the order of the podium established on Saturday at the top of the Col du Tourmalet.

Kopecky, who had dressed the jersey Yellow as leader for six days from the first stage, he went from fourth to second overall, to the detriment of Van Vleuten, who finished 12th in Pau.

Niewiadoma matched her 2022 performance and also won the mountains classification.

*With AFP; adapted from its original in English