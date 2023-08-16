For Jakobsen, the Tour of Denmark is, after a lot of criteria, his first race since the Tour de France. He had to leave that round without a stage win after a crash on the Nogaro car circuit. The Dutchman has now regained good form. On Tuesday he won the sprint of the peloton behind the escaped Waerenskjold, today he was again the fastest and did deliver a stage win. Pedersen went from far, but never got past Jakobsen, who took the win with apparent playful ease.

In the standings, Jakobsen is second behind Waerenskjold. The strong Norwegian soloed to a stage win and the leader’s jersey on Tuesday. He defends a lead of six seconds over Jakobsen, who will play for DSM-Firmenich next year.