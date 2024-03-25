Robert B., founder and leader of the controversial Order of Transformants, is free again. The sect boss was sentenced to five years in prison in Germany at the end of 2021 for, among other things, rape of underage girls. He was transferred to the Netherlands in the second half of 2023.
Victor Schildkamp
Latest update:
20:01
