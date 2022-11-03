Look, we need more people like this Dutch CRX hero.

Do you remember Leo de Haas? That is the presenter and producer of Blik op de Weg. He currently has a nicest youtube channel with all material that we have not yet been able to watch via the NCRV. When you look at those images you suddenly see how quickly time has changed. The images received today remind us of that.

Around the turn of the millennium it was suddenly cool to buy a 90s Japanese and modify it for a few euros (which were just news at the time). That’s exactly what this CRX hero has done. It’s about Jake and he has a 1996 Honda CRX Del Sol.

Dutch CRX hero imitates scene

With this JDM classic in the making, he shows a nice action. It’s about the move which Paul Walker made in the Arthouse movie ‘2 Fast 2 Furious’. That film shows in a very pure way how difficult it is for former delinquents to return to society. A famous scene is when Walker backs up in his Evo and makes a J-turn. That’s exactly what Jake is doing here too.

He reverses here on the public road, neatly through the green light. Then he makes a J-Turn. One that everyone will have an opinion about, because you are only welcome in the comment section after you show 10 perfect J-turns. From experience we can say that it is still quite difficult to do it properly. Of course you can practice extensively in the 3 Series via the BMW Driving Experience, in a safe environment (and a splash of water).

Petrolhead

In any case, the Instagram account of this Dutch CRX hero is worth it. Short jeans for the men, very short jeans for the lady. Hanging over the hood in a special pose, of course. Brand names of the tires in white. Spoilers, stickers, bumpers: it’s all impossible.

In addition, Jake also has a very nice Ford Focus ST170, still with the original wheels (which are almost impossible to find these days). In short, Jake is actually doing what all of us should be doing: having maximum fun with the car. And hopefully Leo de Haas can provide it with witty commentary, still more fun than Katy Perry. Well, you can view the images below:

Photo and Video Credits: Jake Automotive via Instagram.

