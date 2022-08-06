A man (76) and woman (66) from the Netherlands have died in the south of France while hiking in a rugged rocky area near the campsite where they were staying.

The drama took place on Thursday in Rosières in the Ardèche. Hikers saw the bodies of the two holidaymakers lying around 4:45 p.m. at the foot of a steep slope with loose rock. They alerted the fire brigade, who sent out a special intervention team with a rescue helicopter. Rescuers determined that the seriously injured woman had been dead for several hours and that her also seriously injured husband was in cardiac arrest. They tried to resuscitate him but without success, reports the regional newspaper Le Dauphine Liberé.

According to the regional branch of the public news channel France 3, the couple had been at the nearby campsite for several days. The woman is said to have become unwell during the walk, possibly because of the heat. Her partner then went to fetch water. Upon returning, the man found that his wife had fallen from the rocks. Not knowing she had died in the fall, he tried to reach her for help. He also became unwell and fell down, the intervention team reconstructed. See also The French Communist Who Eats Meat