The convicts are OC and CK The latter has already been convicted nine times in the Netherlands for various criminal offenses and therefore received the most severe sentence. The Dutch were arrested at the end of 2020 after being unmasked via DNA traces.

According to their lawyers, that cell material was not enough to prove that their clients were involved in the attack on January 14, 2020. That is why they asked for acquittal. The court in Brussels ruled that there was enough evidence against the duo.

Detectives found a crowbar and safety glasses in the post office immediately after the explosion, which took place around 4.30 am. Surveillance images from the area showed that the explosives rammed into the barrier of a nearby business park. Mixed DNA patterns were found on both the crowbar and the barrier – which corresponded to several people – with one dominant profile each. These profiles turned out to belong to the two Dutchmen. See also Biden warns Russia that it would be "a disaster" to attack Ukraine and threatens sanctions

Search queries and address list

During a search of OC’s home, detectives found a laptop with searches for attacks with explosives and gas cylinders. They also seized several cell phones. One of them contained a list of addresses of post offices in Wallonia. The Dutchman is also suspected of involvement in a bomb raid in Germany.

The fact that his cell material was on the crowbar does not prove that he used the crowbar during the explosion or was present, his lawyer argued. “Since it is a mixed DNA profile, it is clear that other people have touched the crowbar as well. My client admits that he is part of a gang of burglars in the Netherlands with a common warehouse to store their material. This crowbar probably passed through his hands there,” said Rik Vanreusel.



Quote

My client admits that he is part of a gang of burglars with a common warehouse to store material. This crowbar probably went through his hands there Attorney for OC

CK’s lawyer questioned his client’s DNA material that, according to the prosecutor, was found on the barrier. “My client has never been seen in the region, a search of the house turned up nothing and he does not know the co-defendant,” said Anthony Mallego.

ink cartridges

The explosion at the bpost office on the Leuvensesteenweg in Zaventem took place on 14 January 2020 around 04.30 am. The explosion was so powerful that the ATM and part of the side wall of the building were blown away and the ceiling collapsed. The perpetrators – at least two – made off with a number of cash cassettes. When it was removed from the ATM, according to bpost, all ink cartridges would have gone off, making the content – about 363,000 euros – unusable.

Robbery at bpost bank branch in Zaventem. © Baert Marc



