Dutch universities of applied sciences will take measures to limit the number of new international students. This is the umbrella organization of the Association of Universities of Applied Sciences announced on Friday. The umbrella organization speaks of “self-management of the influx of international students”.

Maurice Limmen, chairman of the Association of Universities of Applied Sciences, says he wants to achieve a targeted influx with a “balanced ratio” between Dutch and international students. The institutions want to offer international students who graduate from college a more targeted path to the Dutch labor market. This “balanced inflow” will mainly focus on sectors and regions where there is a need for specific talent to address shortages in the labor market, according to Limmen.

The universities of applied sciences want to make binding agreements to limit the number of registrations for foreign-language courses. In addition, they want to actively look for solutions to housing problems together with municipalities and student housing providers, because international students also need housing. With Dutch language lessons — 80 percent of the courses are given in Dutch — the umbrella organization hopes to improve the command of the Dutch language among both Dutch and international students and employees. The Association of Universities of Applied Sciences emphasizes that the number of international students in higher professional education courses has remained stable in recent years. For example, in the bachelor's phase it was around 8 to 9 percent.

Earlier, outgoing Minister of Education, Culture and Science Robbert Dijkgraaf (D66) had asked the education sector to make suggestions to maintain the balance in the number of international students. Universities had already announced measures. The education ministry has been hinting for some time at plans to legislate the restriction of international students in Dutch education. It is not clear when those plans will be completed.