An Italian mountain rescue team rescued a Dutch tourist on Thursday who got stuck on one of the most popular and climbed rock faces in northwestern Italy.

The woman was busy with her husband La Rocca di Pertic to climb, a cliff some 200 meters high in the municipality of Finale-Ligure, between Genoa and the French border. In the afternoon she could no longer go up or down. The climber shouted to her husband, who had already reached the top, that she needed help.

The mountain rescue team of the Liguria region, accompanied by members of the fire brigade. With the help of a rescue helicopter they managed to free the unfortunate climber from her predicament. The Dutchman was then flown with her husband to the municipal sports field, after which the two returned home, the regional news site IVG reports on facebook.

It is unclear why the woman was no longer able to go up or down. "Perhaps due to illness or the difficulty of the rock wall," the newspaper's news site writes Liguria Oggi. "Experts recommend that you don't experiment with rock faces beyond your abilities and training level, and don't underestimate heat and stuffiness when planning climbs and excursions," the warning reads.

La Rocca di Perti. © Wikimedia Commons / Louis Garden



