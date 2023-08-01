A 36-year-old man from the Netherlands died while climbing a mountain on the border of Switzerland and France. A rock avalanche hit the group he was part of. The falling rocks also hit another group of mountaineers. A 26-year-old man from France in that group also died.
A 22-year-old woman from the Netherlands was injured by the stone mass, the police of the Swiss canton of Valais reported on Tuesday. The alpinists were climbing the Aiguille du Tour, a mountain northeast of Mont Blanc.
Just below the southern summit, it went wrong around 9 a.m. Monday morning. Two teams were climbing when a large rock mass broke loose for unknown reasons. The stones hit one pair first, killing one of the alpinists and injuring the other. Subsequently, a pair several meters below was also hit and the second climber was fatally hit.
The police and judiciary have launched an investigation.
