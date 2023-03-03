Dutch businessman Jacobus Perdaems (67), owner of a well-known snack bar in Antwerp, has been convicted on appeal for forgery, tax fraud and money laundering. The sixty-year-old was sentenced to one year in prison and a fine of 6,000 euros as well as an eight-year management ban. The court states that an amount of more than 3 million euros has been laundered. Perdaems became known as the stalker of former Miss Belgium Ilse De Meulemeester. He was convicted for that too.



Patrick Lefelon



Mar 3 2023

Jacobus Perdaems has been operating Frituur N°1 since 1982, near the Grote Markt in Antwerp. Customers could only pay in cash. The Dutchman built up considerable wealth, but kept a large part of his income from bookkeeping in order to pay less taxes. The Belgian tax authorities called him on the carpet several times.

The facts for which he was now convicted came to light following a complaint he had filed in 2013 against Ilse De Meulemeester. The chip shop boss, who once had a was a great admirer of the ex-Miss Belgium, claimed he was pressured to give her money, gold and luxury goods. Perdaems also told the detectives at length about his black earnings, prompting an investigation. See also With telepathy and meditation: How the "lateral thinkers" want to free Michael Ballweg from Stammheim

It showed that he had withdrawn 3,149,000 million euros in cash from his company. He kept exactly three million euros in the kitchen unit of his farm in Merksplas and made cash purchases with the rest. That these amounts had already been regularized in the past was not proven by either the judges in the first instance or the Court of Appeal.

Stalker from ex-miss

Last month, the court had already sentenced the sixty-year-old to two years in prison with a suspended sentence for deliberately inflicting blows and injuries on Ilse De Meulemeester. In April 2013 he had hit her Porsche twice with his Range Rover. He also harassed and vandalized her. He was absent in both cases.

Ilse DeMeulemeester. © Peter Hilz / Photo News

