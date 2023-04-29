She was born before the First World War and was allowed to blow out 110 candles eight months ago. Catherina van der Linden has been the oldest born Dutch since last year. This week she received a new title: Australia’s oldest resident.

At least, that is what people who meticulously keep track of the ages of the very elderly suspect. They sent Catherina’s son Jerome an email saying that his mother is the newest oldest person in the country, he tells Australia’s ABC News.

Catherina van der Linden was born on August 26, 1912, making her 110 years and 247 days old on Saturday. She was born in Amersfoort and lived here for the first 32 years of her life. In 1955 she emigrated to Australia with her husband John and children, where she worked as a nurse, typist and administrative assistant. For the past four years she has been living in the Southern Cross Care retirement home in Adelaide, in the south of the country.

Her secret

There they are very proud of their oldest resident, they already announced last year during Catherine’s 110th birthday. She didn’t need a big cake for her birthday back then. She did enjoy dinner with her four children, ten grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.

Her secret? “Catherina visits the West Beach gym twice a week and takes two walks a day,” her caretakers revealed. She inspires us all and we are thrilled to celebrate this milestone with her.

Incidentally, the elderly woman does not always live a healthy life, she told local journalists: ,,My favorite drink is champagne. I like that," she said on her birthday. "But not too much, of course you have to watch your health." Remarkable: after all those years in Australia, she has never lost her Dutch accent.





Her son Jerome tells ABC News that his mother is still doing well. “She hardly believed that she is the oldest person now,” he says.

Oldest person in the world

Because Van der Linden emigrated, she does not have the official title ‘oldest Dutch person’. As far as is known, that honor goes to Leny Mackenbach from Rotterdam, who was born on December 29, 1912. She is now 110 years and 120 days old.

It will take Van der Linden at least a few more years if she also wants to become the oldest living person in the world. According to the Gerontology Research Group, that is now the American-Spanish Maria Branyas Morena, who was born on March 4, 1907: more than 116 years ago. The oldest human being ever known was over 122 years old. This Jeanne Calment from France died in 1997.

