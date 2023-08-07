A Dutch inland vessel sank on the Scheldt in Grembergen, Belgium, on Monday afternoon. The emergency services are on site. It is a cargo ship loaded with bricks. The captain of the ship is missing. At 4:30 p.m., a team of divers from the fire brigade is deployed to look for the man. Presumably he did not survive the accident.
#Dutch #cargo #ship #sunk #Scheldt #Belgium #captain #presumed #dead
Danger of storms | The storm died down, but the strong wind is about to materialize – This is what we know about Tuesday’s weather now
According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the weather forecast for Tuesday can still be described as severe weather.Last week, a...
Leave a Reply