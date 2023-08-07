A Dutch inland vessel sank on the Scheldt in Grembergen, Belgium, on Monday afternoon. The emergency services are on site. It is a cargo ship loaded with bricks. The captain of the ship is missing. At 4:30 p.m., a team of divers from the fire brigade is deployed to look for the man. Presumably he did not survive the accident.

