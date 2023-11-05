For 10 yearsA man from the Netherlands has been involved for a long period of time in a pedophile gang whose members traveled around the world to sexually abuse vulnerable children. As a cameraman, the man made images of the abuse by his accomplices for at least ten years and distributed them to other members of the network, the British National Crime Agency (NCA) announced on Friday.
Sebastiaan Quekel, Roeland Roovers
Latest update:
13:35
