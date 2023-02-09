Just assume that this Dutch Briton will receive a few more blue letters and fines.

Occasionally you hear those stories about people who have been driving for years without a valid driver’s license. Or people zipping along the roads in an uninsured car. Another similar phenomenon is the person who has not paid taxes for years. And for today – dear ones – we have a case where it all comes together nicely.

Because yes, hell, the police have plucked another danger from the road. What’s going on: the Police Base Team Beresteinlaan made a very special find. During a surveillance they regularly come across a car where something is not right or seems to be right. Then such a car is stopped and they check the papers and the car.

Dutch Briton arrested

But in this case they could grab their Bingo card, because the driver of the BMW 3 Series was very furious. It concerns a car with a British registration. The police can check this in a special system if everything is correct and that was not the case. Since 2013 (already ten years ago!), no road tax has been paid in the United Kingdom.

But that wasn’t the only thing. The driver did not have a valid driver’s license. Yes, an expired British driving license that should have been converted to a Dutch driving license years ago. And then of course you wonder: “But how do you insure such a car?”. Well, simple: no!

The driver seems quite laconic about it:

I just tried it and it worked fine for a long time. William Shakespeare*, the BMW driver in question (*real name not known to the editors)

Small repercussions

The police have made several reports. This is going to take a beating. You are no longer talking about violations, but offenses. The public prosecutor must look into this and make a decision. But it certainly won’t stop there. You can count on significant financial repercussions for the Dutch Briton

If there is an organization crazier about money than the CIJB, it is the tax authorities. No motor vehicle tax has been paid for ten years. The owner can be pretty sure he won’t get his pride of wheels (a Titansilber BMW 3 Series E46 LCI with Style 135 rims) back. A lot of blue letters will probably come his way, we estimate.

