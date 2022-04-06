In addition to the Dutch boy, it would be a 46-year-old Briton, an 18-year-old French woman and a 35-year-old woman from Norway. The latter would be a dive coach. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in The Hague could not yet confirm on Wednesday that a Dutch person is missing, but will investigate, a spokesperson said.

The four were diving near the island of Pulau Tokong Sanggol, about 15 kilometers off the coast. The region is a popular holiday area with many resorts frequented by Europeans. In total, an area of ​​almost 40 square kilometers has been searched today. The Malaysian Navy reported that the weather conditions were severe, with wind gusts between 10 and 20 kilometers per hour and waves up to one meter high. According to Malaysian media, the search will continue on Thursday at 7 a.m. local time