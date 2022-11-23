The bombing that Dutch soldiers carried out in 2007 on a residential complex in Afghanistan was unlawful. The court in The Hague decided this on Wednesday. The Dutch state is therefore liable for the damage caused by the bombing. The amount of compensation must be determined in a new procedure.

The bombing was part of the so-called battle of Chora, which took place in 2007. The Dutch armed forces then drove Taliban fighters from the Chora valley, in the Afghan province of Uruzgan. On the morning of June 16, Dutch soldiers were fired upon from a collection of residential houses in the valley, a qala, which they therefore labeled as hostile. The Netherlands then bombed the qala in the night of 16 to 17 June, killing at least eighteen people. Four relatives filed a lawsuit against the state.

The lawyer for the relatives, Liesbeth Zegveld, previously argued that the decision to bomb the qala came too long after the shelling. As a result, it was not clear whether, almost 24 hours later, there were still Taliban fighters in the homes. The Dutch state defended itself against the allegations. If the soldiers had not fought but had withdrawn, this would have meant “unacceptable risks” for the civilian population, the state lawyer argued during an earlier session.

The court case about the bombing in Uruzgan has lasted a year and a half. The court ordered the state to make a reconstruction of the bombing. Additional research also had to be done into the intelligence on the basis of which the bombing was decided.