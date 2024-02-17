Bodine Monet did not manage to become the German Eurovision entry. The 23-year-old Dutch singer won with her song Tears like rain too few votes The German Finale, the German national preliminary round. She finished in fourth place, behind winner Isaak, among others. The singer goes with the song Always on the run to Malmö, Sweden.
