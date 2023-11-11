With all the news and interesting facts flying around the internet every day, you sometimes miss something. Like this post from last year, which is currently making the rounds on Instagram again. For those who missed it for the second time, we’ll post the story here again, because it’s worth it. It concerns a BMW driver who uses his smart home to catch a car thief.

The story starts with a report from a certain Martin. When the BMW driver wakes up one morning, he sees that his steering wheel and on-board computer have been stolen from his car. The camera images indeed confirm that someone breaks into his car at 3:00 am and leaves again after 20 minutes with a full backpack.

The crook will probably come back

Because it is quite difficult to drive without a steering wheel (although they say that when drifting you control the car with your accelerator pedal), the BMW driver has all the stolen items reinstalled. The police tell Martin that there is a good chance that the criminal will return to rob the car again. But then the BMW owner comes up with something clever.

Martin is apparently quite handy with home automation and has, for example, a smart sprinkler system. He places a motion sensor from the house in his car and programs it so that the installation will spray at full speed if movement is detected in the car at night. The house alarm also goes off if someone breaks into the car.

The brilliant plan of the BMW driver

“If my car is broken into again, I will call 112 and you can look for a person who looks as if he has been in the shower with his clothes on,” the BMW driver tells the police. . Nothing happens in Martin’s driveway for a long time and it seems that the crook is not coming back.

But then, on a dry summer night, a man with an empty backpack is stopped. “It looked like he had been standing in the rain,” police said. During further investigation, the police find a large quantity of car parts at the man’s home. The thief wanted to rob the BMW again, but the theft fell through. He must have been depressed about it…