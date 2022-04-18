A Dutch entrepreneur was killed by gun violence in Colombia last weekend. The body of the 45-year-old man from Zandvoort was found on Saturday evening in the building of his company in the village of Piedras de Moler, in the west of the country. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms the death of the Dutchman. “We have offered consular assistance to the family.”

#Dutch #beer #producer #killed #Colombia #Robert #great #man