A Dutch entrepreneur was killed by gun violence in Colombia last weekend. The body of the 45-year-old man from Zandvoort was found on Saturday evening in the building of his company in the village of Piedras de Moler, in the west of the country. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms the death of the Dutchman. “We have offered consular assistance to the family.”

According to Colombian media, it would be 45-year-old Robert Lukkassen, a locally known entrepreneur who in recent years focused on producing craft beers. He was described by acquaintances as a helpful man and a hard worker who cared about the well-being of others. With his own company, he tried to put the region on the map and to ensure sufficient employment, especially for the people who ‘need it most’, write newspapers based on acquaintances of the Dutchman.

A well-known businessman, Lukkassen may have been the victim of extortion by criminals. This scenario is being investigated by the authorities. The murder resembled a well-prepared liquidation. According to various eyewitnesses, including tourists, Lukkassen was fired on several times near his company on Saturday evening around 7 p.m. by two men, who drove away at high speed on a motorcycle after the murder. Bystanders tried to provide first aid, but the Dutchman had died on the spot from his injuries.

El Holandes

acquaintances of Lukkassen express their condolences to the victim and the next of kin on social media. They praise the Dutchman, known in the region as ‘El Holandés’, for his gentle nature and hard work ethic. “Robert was a wonderful man. He told me that he loved Colombia very much, that he thought it was a great country and that he felt very Colombian. I can’t believe how angry I am!’, writes an acquaintance. Another acquaintance writes that Robert ‘fought to get his company on the map’. “He invested all his money in Colombia. He loved this country and never thought he would die here.’

Lukkassen’s body will be repatriated to the Netherlands by his relatives. “We are looking at what we can do for them,” said a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. No arrests have been made in Colombia so far. Justice and the police have set up a special team on the case and have started a manhunt for the perpetrators.





