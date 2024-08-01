Previously, there had been several “disturbing” incidents involving a wolf, in which a child was also bitten. According to the authorities, on Wednesday morning a “large animal”, presumably a wolf, knocked over a child near the small village of Austerlitz, about 16 kilometers east of Utrecht. The child was unharmed.

Ten days ago, however, a young girl was bitten on a school trip in the same area. A DNA test showed that the animal was a wolf. At the beginning of July, a woman also reported that her poodle had been killed by a wolf.

The authorities “seriously believe that this is the same wolf that was already involved in the incidents with the other girl and a dog,” it said. According to wolf experts, the animal is showing “atypical and disturbing behavior,” it said.

The Utrecht Ridge Hills are a densely forested area popular with hikers, cyclists and runners. In 2015, wolves appeared in the Netherlands for the first time in 150 years. Since then, dozens of them have been sighted.

