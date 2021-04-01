The Dutch authorities have made a decision according to which spectators are allowed to be present in the hall during the Eurovision Song Contest in 2021, it was reported on April 1 on the site competition.

Eurovision Executive Supervisor Martin Osterdahl noted that such actions by the Dutch government are welcome. According to him, this will allow many fans to join the event.

Possibilities of a public admission implementation plan are currently being discussed. It is clarified that without a negative test result for COVID-19, viewers will not be admitted to the competition.

Earlier, on March 30, it became known that the singer Manizha, who will represent Russia at Eurovision, will perform in the first semi-final on May 18 under the third number. The second semi-final of the competition will be held on May 20.

On March 8, it was reported that Manizha will represent Russia at Eurovision. She became the winner of the audience vote.

Eurovision will be held in Rotterdam from 18 to 22 May. At the same time, the organizers said that the competition itself will be held in an offline format, but the composition of delegations, as well as the number of journalists, will be reduced, wrote Gazeta.ru.