Maybe tuners like Abt and Mansory should start modifying trucks. A nice rim here, a sporty rear wing there: it can get quite interesting (and sometimes a bit illegal). The Van Tilburg – Bastianen Group shows this. The company has recently started selling Audi RS models and to celebrate, the brand new RS dealer is renovating this DAF. Logically.

The DAF XG+ acts as a basis and will be renamed to TB+ Performance XG+ after the adjustments. The most striking is the Nardo Gray color, which is very popular among Audi drivers. The truck also gets a new front bumper, red accents and new lighting. We are curious what Audi's lawyers think of the RS-like logos on the flanks of the truck.

How much does the DAF truck from the RS dealer cost?

The DAF already gets 530 hp and a maximum of 2,700 Nm from the factory. To celebrate the arrival of the special DAF truck, the RS dealer has an offer. You can order the RS truck, a trailer, an Audi Q8, Audi RS e-tron GT and the Audi S5 convertible in one go. For 7,995 euros per month (95,940 euros per year), the cars, truck and trailer are yours for six years.

Isn't DAF the wrong brand?

The funny thing is that the Volkswagen Group (which includes Audi) has its own truck brand: MAN. So pushing a DAF forward to get the RS treatment is like sticking an AMG badge on a Mini Countryman. But hey: you should never ruin a good story with the facts, and this DAF with Audi RS sauce looks pretty cool.