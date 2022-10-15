Dusan Vlahovic has once again helped Juventus achieve success. The striker scored the only goal in the city derby against Torino (0-1). The Serb reacted attentively in the 74th minute after Danilo had extended a corner with his head. Later in the evening, Teun Koopmeiners and Marten de Roon secured the lead with Atalanta for at least one day. The home game against Sassuolo was won 2-1.

#Dutch #Atalanta #briefly #lead #victory #Juventus #records #tight #victory #derby #Perr #Schuurs