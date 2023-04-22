The Dutch animation film Knor will soon be shown in Chinese cinemas. The film has been purchased by distributors in China, Australia and the United Kingdom. A cinema release is guaranteed in all three territories.

No specific release date has yet been announced for all three countries. The animated film Knor was a success in Dutch cinemas and has already won several prizes. Knor won three Golden Calves at the Netherlands Film Festival, including best film, and was submitted for the Oscars. Earlier this week, Knor also received three prizes at the presentation of the Dutch Directors Awards.

The film is about the girl Babs, who receives the pig Knor from her grandfather from America for her ninth birthday. Her parents are not so happy about that, but Babs can keep the animal on the condition that Knor follows a puppy course. But then grandpa secretly turns out to have other plans with Knor. The main voices are provided by Jelka van Houten, Kees Prins, Henry van Loon and Hiba Ghafry.

Knor is a so-called stop-motion animation. This means that a director gets his images by photographing clay or plastic puppets shot by shot, while the puppet has a slightly different pose in each shot. By playing these images one after the other, it seems as if the puppets are moving. This technique is used, for example, for the British series Wallace & Gromit.