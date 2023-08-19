A bloody rocket attack on the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv left seven dead and 117 injured. Dutch aid worker Jean-Marc Stam was in town when the attack took place and then saw the disaster that unfolded in Chernihiv. “Frightening people, that is exactly what the Russians want.”

A six-year-old girl was also killed in the attack, which took place this morning on a day when Chernihiv residents celebrated an Orthodox holiday, Ukrainian authorities said. Twelve children were among the 117 injured. The rocket hit in the middle of the city center and hit a theater, among other places. There were many people on the street.

Jean-Marc Stam is in Chernihiv, which is fairly close to the Belarusian border, for the Dutch Christian aid organization ZOA, which helps people in crisis and war zones to rebuild their lives. “Our office is close to where the missile hit, we were still in the center ten minutes before the attack,” says Stam. “We were in the car when the alarms went off on our phones. air raid siren sounds here regularly. Then the alarm of our office also went off, because that had also been hit. Then we knew it was wrong.” See also Margareth Menezes sworn in at the National Council for Cultural Policy

The rocket hit the theater in Chernihiv, among other things. © ANP/EPA



After the attack, Stam returned to the center. “What you see then, of course, is terrible. Many injured people who were hit by shards of glass. Fortunately, the damage to our office was not too bad. People will immediately take action, windows will be boarded up again, an attempt will be made to tidy things up. But this does affect people. Since the Russians left here last spring, there has never been an attack here.”

Consciously timed?

And now, during a festive day of all days, so yes. “Because of the moment at which the attack took place, you will have to take into account that this was deliberately timed. The rocket fell right in the park where people went because there was a concert there. That’s very intense. This does something to people’s morals. Scaring people, that’s exactly what the Russians want. And that is not what the Ukrainians deserve.” See also Olympiakos Nicosia, the Cypriot adventure of Alcaraz

Stam is in Ukraine for about ten days to meet and support local colleagues. “We will just continue with our work. We have been set up for this kind of situation, we will not be discouraged by this. The people here really need our support.”

Zelensky: Russians responsible

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also holds Russia responsible for the missile attack. He said on a visit to Sweden today that the Russians have “turned a normal Saturday into a day of pain and loss.” “This is what it is like to live in a region where there is a terrorist state.”

Chernihiv is located about 150 kilometers north of the capital Kyiv, near the border with Belarus. Russian troops moved through the northern area at the start of their invasion, but were later driven back by Ukrainian forces. The conflict is now raging mainly in the east and south of Ukraine. But rocket attacks still take place regularly in other parts of the country. See also Security Policy | General: The Prime Minister is planning to have his own security policy advisor

The damage in the center of Chernihiv was extensive. © ANP/EPA

