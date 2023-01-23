Dutch agriculture is under pressure. Nevertheless, another export record was recorded in 2022. Agricultural goods worth 122.3 billion euros were exported – an increase of 17 percent compared to 2021. This was mainly due to higher prices, report Wageningen University and Statistics Netherlands (CBS) on behalf of the Ministry of Agriculture .
