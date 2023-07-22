Police work never stops, Dutch officer Maarten Brink found out again on Friday. While vacationing in the United States, a three-vehicle traffic accident happened ten feet away from him. Brink immediately sprang into action.

When checking into the hotel in Snyder (Texas), Brink, best known as a spokesperson for the ACP police union, hears a huge bang. “I literally see a car fly past 10 meters away and crash into a number of other parked cars,” says Brink. “A bizarre blow and a large cloud of dust.”

After the crash, the officer sees a car on top of a number of cars and runs towards it. He yells at a bystander to call 911 immediately. Brink hears the screams of some children from the smoking car. “So no time to think long and I climbed on one of the pick-ups on top of which the SUV had landed. As angry as I can see a man shaking behind the wheel.”

Man freed

According to Brink, the children crawl through the overturned car. Those kids have to get out now, the officer thinks. But that turns out to be no easy task. The doors were deformed by the impact and could no longer be opened from the outside. Brink asks one of the children to pull the lever. “By pushing and pulling hard, the door arched open and I was able to get the girl and boy out of the SUV.”

Bystanders bring the children to safety, after which Brink tries to get to the man who cannot be approached. It does not work. “Fortunately, I heard all the emergency services arrive within a few minutes. They came in many. I made myself known and together we ensured that the situation was stable, there was a good handover and the man was freed.”

Back broken

Later, the girl appears to have broken her back in two places, among other things. She is taken to a hospital by helicopter. The father and son get off relatively well and are allowed to go home that evening. Brink has barely recovered from the shock. "What a bizarre incident. But you will act automatically. As if you are in uniform in your own country. But this was really in shorts and flip flops in Texas, USA."

Later at the station, Brink receives a thank you from the ‘sergeant’ for his good deed. “Police officer, you are always and everywhere”, the Brabant police officer concludes his story. “Now back to ‘holiday mode’.”



Brabant police officer Maarten Brink heard an accident happen in the United States and immediately sprang into action. © Martin Brink



