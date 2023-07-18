Hundreds of employees at accounting firm KPMG have cheated with mandatory exams. They gave each other the answers to exam questions. Even the chairman of the supervisory board Roger van Boxtel took part.

This was stated by Van Boxtel, former minister and former top executive of the NS, in response to the results of an investigation that KPMG initiated itself. The investigation was initiated because it had already emerged in the US and the UK that accountants were cheating on a large scale with the mandatory further training exams. In the US it was, of all things, an ethics exam. The research shows that about five hundred employees in the Netherlands passed the answers to exam questions to each other.

As a result of the investigation, Van Boxtel has resigned as chairman of the supervisory board, he said de Volkskrant. His involvement is particularly painful because he was brought in as an outsider to improve the culture at the audit firm. The responsible director of KPMG has also resigned as a result of the investigation.

Not much seems to have come of this culture change. "I am shocked by the scale of this exam fraud and by the fact that it affects all layers of the organization," says Hanzo van Beusekom, the AFM director charged with supervising the accountancy sector. "This affects the integrity and professional competence of accountants." It is unclear whether the problem also occurs at other accountancy firms.

The exam fraud symbolizes a larger problem within accountancy. The AFM regulator has been observing for years that everything is wrong in this field. The quality of the due diligence of large listed companies leaves much to be desired, according to several studies.

Last month, the AFM regulator published a report in which it was found that accountants pay too little attention to fraud within companies. The risk analysis is far too superficial, the regulator concluded. And such an uncritical attitude can have major consequences, as was apparent, for example, from the bankruptcy of technical service provider Imtech in 2015. Imtech had the construction of a large Polish amusement park on its books for many years. But in reality there was only a bare sand plain. When that finally came out, Imtech went bankrupt, one of the largest bankruptcies in Dutch history.

The fact that accountants do not have their affairs in order is deadly for confidence in the sector. And that trust is indispensable. Accountancy firms play an important role in society. For example, everyone must be able to rely on the opinion of an accountant in the auditor's report on annual accounts. Investors, analysts, suppliers and other users of the financial statements base important decisions on them, the AFM said in a press release.

Worried

The Vereniging voor Effectenbezitters (VEB), the representative of the interests of shareholders, is ‘concerned about the culture that has existed or still exists at audit firms’. “Unfortunately, we also see the lack of a professionally critical attitude too often in the implementation of inspections,” says VEB chairman Gerben Everts.

The VEB is pleased with KPMG’s approach. Everts calls especially the fact that directors draw consequences from the investigation by resigning as ‘decisive’. “It is an important step that is necessary for the culture change. After all, the tone at the top largely determines the culture in the organization.”

The extent to which KPMG's research will affect the rest of the accountancy sector remains to be seen in the near future. The NBA, the professional organization for accountants, says it is 'shocked' about the results of the investigation. "We will review the system of permanent education and knowledge tests and redesign it where necessary," the organization said.

Restoring confidence is vital, now that a new task awaits the accountants. From 2025, they must also assess the sustainability of companies. They then have to assess whether companies are as sustainable as they claim. That is a great lucrative extension of an accountant’s duties. Critics question whether that task belongs to the accountant. And that doubt is not diminished if it turns out that accountants are neglecting their auditing duties.