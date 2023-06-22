A former accomplice and benefactor of Joran van der Sloot was arrested last Friday night in a hotel in San Sebastián, Spain, several sources confirm to this site. It concerns 34-year-old Stan P. from Valkenburg, a former security consultant with whom Van der Sloot used to try to extort an alleged pedophile.
Sebastian Quekel
Latest update:
07:58
