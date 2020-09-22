new Delhi: Delhi University Students Association organized a general body meeting regarding the MyNEP competition. This competition is the largest online competition in recent times. The University of Delhi Students’ Union will officially be in the role of partner for this competition.

It was inaugurated by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. The competition is being organized from 25 September to 2 October in partnership with DUSU under Vidya Bharati’s nation-wide and comprehensive NEP awareness campaign, which includes awards from 13 languages ​​and various categories.

There was a fascinating session of dialogue with the students at the General Body Meeting of DUSU, in which long discussion was held with the students on the new education policy. Due to which many ideas of changing the pattern of current education came out.

DUSU president Akshit Dahiya said, “The new education policy is a corrective step to bring about innovative changes in the format of education and students can participate in this competition and get maximum awareness about this new policy. To encourage students to become aware of education. “