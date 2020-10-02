new Delhi: On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti, DUSU decided to launch a cleanliness drive. Students of Delhi University Students Union started their day with a bright enthusiasm towards ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’. The students were seen cleaning the areas around the campus this morning.

Delhi University Students Union officials hosted a cleanliness drive in and around the university campus. It is also inspired by the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan of the Government of India. Delhi University Students Union paid tribute to both Lal Bahadur Shastri and Mahatma Gandhi and expressed their heartfelt gratitude.

Dusu president Akshit Dahiya said, “It is our duty and our responsibility to take good initiative on this day. Delhi University Students Union took this initiative on campus and university for the maintenance of our environment. And reflected the value of maintaining cleanliness and perseverance. After this, every student should take a good initiative at home today. “

