The National Center of Meteorology expects that temperatures will witness a new decrease in the country tomorrow, Wednesday, so that the weather will be dusty and partly cloudy at times, while the northwesterly winds will be moderate to brisk and strong at times at sea, becoming dusty and dusty, leading to a decrease in the extent of horizontal visibility in some areas. The open sea, its speed ranges from 20 to 30 km/h, reaching 45 km/h on the sea, which is turbulent to very turbulent at times in the Arabian Gulf, and waves are medium to turbulent at times in the Sea of ​​Oman.

And the center noted that Thursday’s weather remains dusty and partly cloudy at times, becoming dusty at night until next Friday morning, with the possibility of fog or light fog forming in some northern regions, and the northwest winds remain moderate to brisk and strong at times, causing dust and dust, including what may It leads to a decrease in the range of horizontal visibility, and its speed ranges from 20 to 35 km/h, reaching 45 km/h on the sea, which remains turbulent to very turbulent at times in the Arabian Gulf, and turbulent becomes medium to light in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center indicated that the weather for next Friday will be generally clear, dusty and partly cloudy at times, and it will be humid at night until Saturday morning, with an opportunity for fog or light fog to form in some coastal and inland areas, while the wind will be northwesterly moderate to brisk, becoming light in the evening. And its speed ranges from 15 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h during the day on the sea, which is turbulent, becoming medium to light waves at night in the Arabian Gulf, and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.