The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather today will be dusty and partly cloudy to sometimes cloudy, in some coastal and western regions, and temperatures tend to drop slightly, and wet at night and Monday morning in some inland areas, and the winds are light to moderate speed, brisk at times.

The center also expected that the winds will be southeasterly-northeasterly 15-25 km, reaching 35 km per hour, and the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be moderate, while the first tide will occur at 08:27, the second at 23:06, and the first tide at 1 o’clock 16:25, and the second at 02:31.

The National Center of Meteorology expected that the Sea of ​​Oman will be light, while the first tide will occur at 19:37, the second at 06:01, the first tide at 12:15, and the second at 00:52.





