In the Altai Territory, on the Biysk-Barnaul highway, a “dusty Armageddon” was noticed, writes Telegram-channel “Rise” with a link to the video of the storm.

The footage shows how huge clouds of dust are in the air, some drivers have to move off the road in order not to lose their orientation.

In Biysk, according to the Telegram channel, the element damaged tram wires and knocked down trees.

In September 2020, a sandstorm hit the regions of southern Russia. A sand cloud covered the highway in the Stavropol Territory. Eyewitnesses noted that visibility on the road was no more than 10 meters.