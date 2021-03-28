American mixed martial artist (MMA) Dustin Poirier has announced the date of his fight with Irishman Conor McGregor. Post available in Twitter athlete.

The 32-year-old American posted a post on Twitter with the caption “July 10”. Thus, he confirmed the plans of the head of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Dana White, who was counting on the third fight between Poirier and McGregor at UFC 264. The event is due to take place on July 10th.

On March 25, White noted that Poirier abandoned the title fight for a third bout with McGregor. Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler will compete for the vacant lightweight belt.

The second fight between McGregor and Poirier took place in January. The American managed to knock out his opponent. Thus, he took revenge on McGregor for the defeat in 2014.